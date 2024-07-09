Wake County Cooling Stations Open Through Thursday

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Scorching temperatures are expected to continue across Wake County, with heat indices well into the triple digits forecasted until later this week. Wake County cooling stations will remain in operation for residents who need a place to cool off. The stations opened Friday, July 5, and due to the extension, they will remain available through Thursday, July 11.

“Summer is only just getting started, and already the heat is intense,” said Darshan Patel, operations manager with Wake County Emergency Management. “We encourage everyone to stay safe by drinking lots of water and taking breaks in air-conditioned spaces, such as our cooling centers, whenever possible.”

The schedule for the cooling stations is below:

Wake County Public Libraries

Tuesday through Thursday:

Closing times for libraries vary, so visitors should check online or call their local library for site-specific information.

Regional Centers and Health and Human Services Centers

Tuesday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.:

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Please note: only service animals are allowed in County buildings.

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than 4, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures. Drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun are critical precautions. People should also check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure they have access to heat relief and hydration.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.

Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

