GoRaleigh Resumes Fare Collection Starting September 1

Published on July 1, 2024

GoRaleigh will resume collection of fares on September 1, 2024. July 2024 will serve as a “find your fare” month where riders can explore the best ticketing option to prepare for when fares are collected.

In August, riders will be asked to board the bus using the UMO Mobile app, UMO Card or cash. Riders will be provided a UMO promo code or a complimentary day pass on the bus to help riders adapt to returning to fares.

Fares will begin to be collected on September 1, 2024.

Payment options for passengers include new digital ticketing and a convenient pass for income qualified riders to ride fare-free. Youth (ages 13-18) and seniors (ages 65 and older) will still ride free (as they did pre-pandemic) after they enroll in one of the GoPass programs that allows them to use the UMO digital ticketing platform.

Additionally, the R-Line will also charge the ride fare of $1.25 per person. GoRaleigh Access fares will also resume. Reduced fare programs and daily, weekly, and monthly pass options will be available and are summarized in the chart below.

GoRaleigh riders will have a new app to manage their payments and passes. The app also monitors bus locations and gives timetables. Download Umo from the Apple or Google Play store and read more on Umo and GoRaleigh.  

Previous ColumnNext Column

 

Regular Fare Reduced 1/2 Fare
Single ride $1.25  Single ride $0.60 cents 
Day pass $2.50  Day pass $1.25 
7-day pass $12.00  7-day pass $6.00 
31-day pass $40.00  31-day pass $20.00 
Senior citizen (65+) FREE Senior citizen (65+) FREE
Youth 18 and under FREE Youth 18 and under FREE
ADA Access trip $2.50 (2x base fare)  N/A N/A

 

For more information on all programs visit: https://goraleigh.org/goraleigh-fares-passes-0 

More information regarding transit assistance passes is coming soon.

 

