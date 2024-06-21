Tanner Adell Is Back In The Saddle – And Her Bag – With A New Record Deal

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tanner Adell, the rising country star who made headlines after a high-profile feature on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album, has a new label home. The singer recently inked a new deal with Love Renaissance or LVRN Records. LVRN is an Atlanta-based label known for fostering talents in R&B and hip-hop.

The major music move comes after Tanner’s whirlwind year, including a successful independent run, several celebrity carpets and media appearances, and skyrocketed social media fame. We are here for the “Buckle Bunny“ taking the industry by storm now with management behind her.

Tanner interviewed with Variety to discuss her exciting new music home. The original Nashville singer had no problem speaking candidly about her decision.

“Coming out of being independent, I still want to have the control. I want to feel like I can do things my own way and that I don’t have to conform to certain industry standards that can slow things down. And LVRN is so ready to just — excuse my French — put balls to the wall with me, and I’m not slowing down anytime soon,“ the 27-year-old told the publication.

She continued, “A big part of where my mindset was in choosing a partner was, who wants to ramp this up with me? I don’t have time to sit around and wait a little while. We wanted to jump in immediately, and we just clicked.”

Tanner Adell joins the ranks of Summer Walker, 6LACK, and more.

Tanner’s ongoing music journey has been led by her unique artistic vision and perseverance. After going viral with “Buckle Bunny“ in 2022, she signed with Columbia Records in early 2023. However, the partnership didn’t go “as well as the singer hoped,“ and they parted ways in the summer of the same year.

But Tanner didn’t let the change phase her.

Instead, she used the separation as fuel to further her passions and embrace her independence. She continued to release music, share her fire outfits and pics, and build a dedicated fanbase. Her perseverance and talent caught the attention of none other than the Queen of the Renaissance, Beyoncé. The Renaissance leader handpicked Tanner and other rising artists for her historic country album.

Like Queen Bey, LVRN recognizes Tanner’s fresh voice and potential to bridge the gap between country and other genres. The label, which has brought the world names like Summer Walker and 6LACK, is committed to artistic freedom and culture.

Tanner joins as one of the only country artists.

“It’s rare these days to be wowed and instantly connect to an artist. Tanner is a generational talent who will change how people feel, perceive and digest country music,“ said a LVRN representative about working with Tanner. “We believe in the stories she tells and her ability to relate to the everyday person; she will touch a global audience.”

