Listen Live
Breaking
Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP

Source: JUSTIN LANE / Getty

Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan on Thursday (May 30). Trump is the first president in US history to become a convicted felon.

CNN reports that the 34 counts stemmed from a series of invoices, vouchers and checks that made up reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen, who fronted $130,000 in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Stories

The jury reached its verdict after 9 and a half hours of deliberations, which began on Wednesday. Judge Juan Merchan addressed the jury shortly after the verdict was read. “You gave this matter the attention it deserved, and I want to thank you for that.”

Trump, who is the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential race, was defiant in his remarks following the verdict. Calling the trial a “disgrace” and a “rigged trial,” he maintains his innocence.

We’ll keep fighting, we’ll fight til the end and we’ll win because our country’s gone to hell… We don’t have the same country anymore, we have a divided mess.

We will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over.

Judge Marchan denied Trump’s request for an acquittal. A sentencing hearing is set for July 11.

This is a developing story.

RELATED:

RELATED TAGS

Donald Trump falsifying records guilty hush money New York

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
News

Snoop Dogg’s Wife Is Opening A Gentleman’s Club In Los Angeles

Foxy NC Logo
Entertainment News

Fantasia & Paula Cook Fail to Reach Settlement:Lawsuit Moves Forward

NEWS: JAN 03 Save America Tour
Local

NC’s “Students for Trump” Co-Founder Arrested For Assault

Entertainment News

Dyn-O-Mite!: JB Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jay Pharoah Will Star In Netflix’s Animated ‘Good Times’ Reboot

Car Wash
Entertainment

TV Adaptation of “Car Wash” In The Works At NBC

In this photo illustration, the Live Nation Entertainment...
Entertainment

Ticketmaster’s Parent Company, Live Nation, Sued In Major Monopoly Lawsuit

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close