There was a school bus accident Monday morning in Johnston County that injured 8 students. It happened on Stevens Chapel Road in Smithfield around 8 a.m.
Six were taken to a hospital in Smithfield, while two were taken to one in Wake County.
According to the Sherriff’s office, the bus driver, Karen Alice Hauver, ran off the road and then overcorrected across the center line and hit a mailbox and tree.
Read more at our source ABC11.com
8 Students Injured In Bus Crash This Morning was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
It All Started When Nelly Asked For Ashanti’s Autograph: A Relationship Timeline
-
Toni Braxton Says She Is Looking Forward To Dating Again
-
Ye FKA Kanye West Named In Lawsuit After Man Claims He Was Ordered To Cut Dreadlocks
-
Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay
-
Vanessa Williams Preps First Album in 15 Years With New Single, "Legs (Keep Dancing)"
-
Jerry Seinfeld Says “Extreme Left & P.C. Crap” Spoiled Comedy, Xitter Differs
-
Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Enter ‘The Fun House’ Kid ‘N Play’s Newest Podcast Adventure | Urban One Podcasts