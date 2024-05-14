Listen Live
Local

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

Published on May 14, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Ralph Tresvant, the renowned R&B icon, has recently taken on a new role as the evening host on 106.7 WTLC in Indianapolis.

During a special edition of Love and R&B from Monday, Ralph Tresvant hosted a segment that had an indy-only vibe to it where he interviewed the talented October London.

Some topics that they discussed was:

  • Bridging the gap between old school and new school
  • His first single ‘Back To Your Place’
  • If he has had the time to get a show in at home
  • Achieving everything he puts his mind to

  • One thing that October London mentioned in the interview is that he wants people to know that he is a multi genre artist.

This collaboration between two musical powerhouses promises an engaging and soulful experience for listeners.

Stay connected to 106.7 WTLC from 7PM-Midnight on Sunday-Thursday to catch more exciting interviews and musical moments from other notable artists shaping the R&B landscape on Ralph Tresvants show, Love and R&B.

Full interview at the top!

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Says She Is ‘No Longer Hesitant To Get Married’

BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jun 2018 25 items
Entertainment

Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL

The Lion King @ DPAC
Local

Behind The Scenes Of “The Lion King” At DPAC

Politics

GOP Bill Makes It Illegal For Non-Citizens To Vote In US Elections … Which Is Already A Crime

10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

Entertainment

Van Hunt Posted His Girlfriend Halle Berry’s Cakes In A Mother’s Day Post And We Can’t Stop Staring

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close