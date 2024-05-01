The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn’t Know We Needed

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Simone I. Smith and Misa Hylton jewelry collaboration has arrived and is a must-have for every fashion enthusiast! The SIS x MISA Denim and Diamonds collection, curated by two pioneers of the ‘Fly Girl’ aesthetic, has given birth to fashionable earrings that beautifully blend glamour and edge, making each piece a statement of style and individuality.

What began as a cultural style aesthetic for the New York it-girl has evolved into a timeless Hip-Hop fashion staple. Simone I. Smith, the creative force behind Simone I. Smith jewelry and the wife of LL Cool J, has transformed the ‘around the way’ girl vibe that her husband rapped about 30 years ago into a bold jewelry collection. This collection embodies the edgy and urban swag that defined the fashion of the 80s and 90s rap scene. From door knockers to gaudy chains and hoop earrings, Simone I. Smith’s jewelry is a glamorous tribute to the early years of rap.

Simone I. Smith Jewelry Collabs

Smith is no stranger to teaming up with icons to produce epic jewelry collections that scream fierce. From her Sister Collection with Mary J. Blige to her Rock The Bells Collection with rap mogul LL Cool J, the jewelry designer is preserving the Hip-Hop fashion culture one earring at a time. Her latest collaboration with renowned fashion stylist Misa Hylton continues the “Fly Girl” style legacy by blending luxury with casual. Hylton is known for changing the fashion trajectory in the music industry by introducing the world to street style. The trends she created in the 90s are still prevalent today, and that creative skill set has toppled over into the SIS x MISA Denim and Diamonds collection.

The SIS x MISA Denim and Diamonds collection consists of triangle and rectangle doorknocker earrings. Both pairs of earrings feature simulated diamonds and blue gems set in an 18K yellow gold plate. They retail for $349.99.

Click here to purchase your SIS x MISA Denim and Diamonds doorknockers.

