Melissa’s Pick Hit Marcus Jordan’s “I Can”

| 05.15.24
Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Marcus Jordan’s “I Can” is Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit Of The Week

Former law enforcement officer turned successful independent gospel artist Marcus Jordan releases motivational anthem “I Can”“I Can” has an empowering message with soulful melodies and an impressive vocal approach. Jordan teamed up with sensational producer Nicholas Johnson and 7 time Grammy winner John Jasczc (known as “Yosh”) to produce this hit record that is perfect for the spring and summer season.

Jordan says “I wrote ‘I Can’ to inspire and encourage people to keep pushing and never give up on their dreams. Our words have power, and I want people to speak life over their situations. ‘I Can’ is a song I didn’t want to give up on because I believe in the message. I want to encourage people to bet on themselves. I just walked away from my 7 year career as a law enforcement officer because I’m betting on myself. I Can, I will, make it. And you can too!” – Marcus Jordan

