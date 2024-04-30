Get Your Child’s Safety Seat Inspected

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Child safety seat inspections is a service Morrisville Fire/Rescue staff provide to ensure the safety of children in our community. All Morrisville Fire/Rescue firefighters are certified by SafeKids Worldwide, which is nationally recognized as a leader in child safety.

We offer this free service at all our fire stations every Monday through Saturday between the hours of 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Appointments are not taken, just drop-in. Please understand crews might not be there if they are on a call or in training.

If you are a North Carolina resident and would like to find an agency in your area that provides this service, check out BuckleUpNC.org, select your county and search for a permanent checking station near you.

You can also check out the ultimate car seat guide at safekids.org for great videos and helpful guidance.

