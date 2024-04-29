Wake County Hosting Passport Fair Monday

Wake County is hosting a Passport Fair on Monday, April 29. The fair is being held in Room 100 of the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive in Raleigh.

This event aims to eliminate the hassle of appointments. Travelers can drop in at their convenience. Parking is free.

While passports will not be issued on-site, the staff will assist in mailing applications and necessary documents directly to the U.S. Department of State on behalf of applicants. Passport processing usually takes about eight weeks, excluding mailing time. Expedited processing options are available for those in urgent need of their travel documents.

Who qualifies to obtain a passport at the fair? Eligibility includes:

First-time applicants for a U.S. passport

Individuals under the age of 16

Those whose previous U.S. passport was issued before the age of 16, issued over 15 years ago, or lost, stolen, or damaged.

For passport renewals, mail-in options are available. Details are available on travel.state.gov.

Required items include:

Completed passport application form

Proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a certified birth certificate, expired passport, or naturalization certificate. North Carolina-born individuals can acquire a copy of their birth certificate from the vital records office.

Valid proof of identity, such as a driver’s license, military ID, or government-issued ID

A passport photo can be obtained at the fair for $12 or brought by the applicant. Photo specifications are available on travel.state.gov.

Application and execution fees, which vary. Some fees must be paid by check or money order. A comprehensive list of passport fees is accessible here.

For further inquiries, visit the Register of Deeds website at wake.gov/ROD or reach out via email at ROD.Passports@wake.gov.

Read the full story here.