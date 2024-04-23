Shots Fired On Shaw University Campus; Suspect In Custody

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A man has been taken into custody after shots were fired on the campus of Shaw University in downtown Raleigh.

According to ABC11, Raleigh PD confirmed a man on campus fired off a few shots around 1:30pm on Tuesday (Apr. 23).

Shaw employees heard about five shots in total. Nobody was shot or injured in the incident.

Police said the man did not attend or work at the school.

More from ABC11:

Several police cars and crime scene tape surrounded the Shaw University International Student Center, which is located off Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard near South Blount Street. That building houses classes on the first level and the King Khalid Mosque on the second level. That Islamic house of worship opened 1983 after the Saudi government provided a $1 million grant toward its construction. Since then, it has been used by members of the university community and the public.

This is a developing story.