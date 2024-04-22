Meet April 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation!

April 2024’s Pastor of The Month is Rev. Sharon Dean, who recently celebrated her 3rd anniversary as Pastor of Wake Chapel Church in Raleigh! You may have also seen her deliver the opening prayer at our Women’s Empowerment Expo this year!

Rev. Dean was nominated by Cheryl S. of Wake Forest, who had this to say:

On April 21, Wake Chapel Church [celebrated] the 3rd pastoral anniversary of Pastor Dean. She is the first female pastor in the church’s 125-year history, and she is a shepherd after God’s heart, a powerful woman of God. She gives selflessly to the church and the community and is anointed to preach, teach, inspire and encourage the world. She has helped Wake Chapel and the body of believers who follow her move to a new level in God, and He is not finished with us yet! Respectfully, I ask you to help us acknowledge this tremendous woman of God as the April Pastor of the Month. Thank you and God Bless!

The Light’s Melissa Wade was blessed to personally greet Rev. Dean with her plaque during her anniversary gathering at Wake Chapel this past weekend!

Join us as we celebrate Rev. Sharon Dean, our April 2024 Pastor of The Month!

(And Happy Anniversary, Too!)

