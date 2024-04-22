LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready for the Boost Carrboro Virtual Business Expo, an empowering event for local businesses and entrepreneurs in Carrboro and nearby areas. Scheduled online on Monday, April 29, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m., this virtual expo offers invaluable resources, networking opportunities, and expert insights to fuel business growth and success.

Part of the Boost Carrboro initiative, a collaboration between the Town of Carrboro and Infinity Bridges Inc., the expo focuses on actionable strategies, networking connections, and essential resources to uplift local businesses.

Attendees will benefit from a dynamic workshop with Funding Strategist LaTasha Best-Gaddy, along with informative sessions tailored to the needs of established business owners. Connect with reputable organizations and service providers through speaking sessions and virtual exhibitor booths to explore partnership opportunities and access valuable insights.

“We’re excited to unite Carrboro’s vibrant business community at the Boost Carrboro Virtual Business Expo,” said La-Tasha Best-Gaddy. “This expo equips local businesses with the tools, knowledge, and connections for success in today’s competitive landscape.”

Registration is free at www.giveittothepeople.com/boostcarrboro. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or partnerships, contact conference curator Chisa Pennix-Brown.

Contact:

Chisa Pennix-Brown

Chief Curator, Give It To The People Email: giveit2thepeople@gmail.com Phone: 336-809-8851