Listen Live
Local

Boost Carrboro Virtual Business Expo

Published on April 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman on Computer

Source: Storyblocks / Radio One

Get ready for the Boost Carrboro Virtual Business Expo, an empowering event for local businesses and entrepreneurs in Carrboro and nearby areas. Scheduled online on Monday, April 29, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m., this virtual expo offers invaluable resources, networking opportunities, and expert insights to fuel business growth and success.

Part of the Boost Carrboro initiative, a collaboration between the Town of Carrboro and Infinity Bridges Inc., the expo focuses on actionable strategies, networking connections, and essential resources to uplift local businesses.

Related Stories

Attendees will benefit from a dynamic workshop with Funding Strategist LaTasha Best-Gaddy, along with informative sessions tailored to the needs of established business owners. Connect with reputable organizations and service providers through speaking sessions and virtual exhibitor booths to explore partnership opportunities and access valuable insights.

“We’re excited to unite Carrboro’s vibrant business community at the Boost Carrboro Virtual Business Expo,” said La-Tasha Best-Gaddy. “This expo equips local businesses with the tools, knowledge, and connections for success in today’s competitive landscape.”

Registration is free at www.giveittothepeople.com/boostcarrboro. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or partnerships, contact conference curator Chisa Pennix-Brown.

Contact:

Chisa Pennix-Brown

Chief Curator, Give It To The People Email: giveit2thepeople@gmail.com Phone: 336-809-8851

RELATED TAGS

Carrboro

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
To-Do list
Local

Boost Carrboro Virtual Business Expo

Entertainment

Ashanti Confirms She Is Engaged – And Having A Baby With Nelly!

Foxy NC Logo
Uncategorized

Join The Foxy Email List Today!

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Attack On HBCUs: Black Voters Matter Co-Founder Calls Out ‘Bait-And-Switch’ At Tennessee State University

News

John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts

News

What Happened To Allisha Watts? Accused Killer Awaits Murder Trial In Girlfriend’s Death

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close