G. Dep Looks To Reconnect With Diddy Despite Assault Allegations [Video]

To do a "type of musical situation."

Published on April 17, 2024

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
G-Dep on FOX

Source: YouTube / Fox

It seems G. Dep is looking to resurrect his music career. He says he is looking to reconnect with Diddy despite his pending legal issues.

As reported by HipHopDX the Harlem, New York, native was recently released after serving over 10 years in prison for a robbery-turned murder. In December 2023, his 15-years to life sentence was commuted by Governor Kathy Hochul and he was released earlier this month. Now, as a free man he has conducted multiple interviews with various media outlets. Recently, he spoke to Fox 5 New York about his plans post prison and recording new music.

He also made it clear that the public shouldn’t be so quick to condemn Diddy when it comes to his ongoing legal issues. “I’m like, ‘When? When did that happen?’” G. Dep said. “We were in the studio for months on end with each other. So I don’t know where this is coming from. People should give people the benefit of the doubt. If somebody just saying that you did something, you know people can say anything.” He then went on to directly address the Bad Boy Entertainment executive saying “[I] got a lot of songs, bro. I’m looking for you so we can get some type of musical situation going.”

You can watch the G. Dep interview below.

G. Dep Looks To Reconnect With Diddy Despite Assault Allegations [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

