Lucky Daye Checks In with Honey B, Talks New Single + More!

Published on April 17, 2024

Grammy winner Lucky Daye hasn’t stopped for a minute. With a lifelong passion for music, the New Orleans-born artist followed his dreams all the way to ATL and has been focused on leaving his mark on the world. Some may remember him from his stint on American Idol in 2005, or perhaps you’re familiar with his role as songwriter alongside such music legends as Boyz II Men, Keith Sweat, Keke Palmer, Ella Mai, and, more recently, on Beyonce’s Renaissance album.

His third EP, Table for Two, won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Check out the interview below where he talks about his new music and more with Honey B.

Lucky Daye Checks In with Honey B, Talks New Single + More!  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

