Tyler, the Creator Addresses Awkward Jerrod Carmichael Moment During Coachella Perfomance

Tyler, the Creator, used his 2024 Coachella headlining set to get a few things off his chest.

Jerrod Carmichael had the internet buzzing last month when a clip from his new Max series, the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, went viral.

In the clip, Carmichael revisits the moment he shared his feelings for Tyler, the Creator, which led to an awkward moment between the two friends, with the rapper responding to the comedian by turning him down and calling him a “stupid bitch.”

During their sit-down, Carmichael reveals the moment created “a distance” between himself and the rapper. Tyler permanently put Carmichael in the friend zone, calling him a “true brother” and saying he’s like “family.”

During his headlining set at Coachella, Tyler, the Creator broke his silence on the matter.

“I’m guessing y’all got TikTok and probably seen my homie try to fuck me on camera,” he said. “I looked terrible. I told the n—a no, and he said, what about if we filmed it? Terrible.”

That wasn’t the only thing Tyler, the Creator, touched on during his set. He also revealed to the crowd his past hate for A$AP Rocky and Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, both of whom he shared the stage with during his electrifying performance.

Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover) was the night’s first guest, singing the hook on “Running Out of Time.” “You know what’s sick?” said Tyler after Gambino left the stage. “I used to hate that n—a. Seriously. I don’t know why, I gotta go to therapy to figure it out, but this n—a put this song called ‘Urn’ out. It was so undeniable n—a, I was at conflict with myself, like fuck, how could a n—a I hate so much make something so good?”

He shared that he felt a similar way about ASAP Rocky, who joined him for “Potato Salad” and “Who Dat Boy.” “You know what’s crazy? I used to hate that n—a too,” he said. “OK we thought we had beef. it was the n—s around us and then me and Rock was like, we got love and now we friends.” Elsewhere, Charlie Wilson joined Tyler at a piano for “Earfquake,” while Kali Uchis made a brief cameo to sing her part on “See You Again.” He also took an opportunity to take a trip down memory lane, running through a medley of verses from tracks like “She,” “Tron Cat,” “Yonkers” and “Tamale.”

We can always count on Tyler, the Creator to give us a stellar performance.

