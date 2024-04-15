Listen Live
NBA Rookie GG Jackson Still Embraces Drum Life At Church

Published on April 15, 2024

There is truly something special about making the most of the gifts God has given you and that is exactly what Memphis Grizzlies Forward, Gregory “GG” Jackson, is doing. The preachers-kid-turned-NBA-player hasn’t let his skills on the court outshine his calling to continue playing the drums on Sunday morning at his home church. Jackson started playing the drums at the ripe age of two and 17 years later, he still manages to use his time off the court to serve in the music ministry.

Refusing to turn in his jersey nor sticks, Jackson has learned to use both talents for his good and for God’s glory.

“My father is a pastor, so I was raised in the church. God blessed me with not just the ability to play basketball, but I play the drums as well. I could play for the angels! I started playing the drums when I was two or three. I would break off tree branches or get toothbrushes. I can still go crazy on the drums,” Jackson told the Daily Memphian.

This past week, 57 members of Jackson’s congregation took a bus ride from South Carolina to Memphis where the team chaplain of the Grizzlies welcomed the group to come worship at his church, as well as attend a Grizzlies game.

Jackson is a gentle reminder to all that you don’t have to let go of one gift in order to embrace another.

 

 

 

NBA Rookie GG Jackson Still Embraces Drum Life At Church  was originally published on elev8.com

