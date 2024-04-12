Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Openly Admit She Wishes The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Was Successful?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It is no secret that Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been a champion for Jan. 6 terrorists ever since the MAGA mob perpetrated the failed Whiny Whites for Cancelling Voting Rights Rebellion at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. When she wasn’t lying about white Jan. 6 suspects being mistreated “because of the color of their skin” and being force-fed critical race theory as a requirement for them to be represented by a public defender, she was staging a fake prayer session with a real Jan. 6 convict who was posing as a fake Jan. 6 convict in a fake jail cell. (Yes, that happened. No, I’m not quite sure she didn’t think it was a real prison cell just because it was at CPAC, not in a prison.)

Now, MTG appears to be taking things a bit further by publicly lamenting that the domestic terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol meant to force lawmakers to overturn a legal election wasn’t successful.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s campaign team shared a video on X of Greene at a rally claiming that if she were in charge Biden would have been impeached, but also, he would never have been president because the Crazy Caucasian Can’t Coup Right Convention would have achieved its goal of using brute force to overthrow the government. (OK, she didn’t say all that, but it’s really difficult to interpret what she actually said any other way.)

“If I had it my way, we would have impeached him a long time ago,” Greene said of Biden.

“Actually, if I had it my way, we would have been successful in our objection on Jan. 6 and he wouldn’t even be president. I’m getting better, though. We’ll get there.” First of all, it’s worth pointing out that MAGA Republicans have yet to articulate a single unambiguous impeachable offense that the president has committed. It’s as if they believe the impeachment process is the political equivalent of blocking someone on social media because you don’t like what they’ve been posting. But more concerning is her insistence that the bid to forcibly oust a president-elect before the election could be certified based on election fraud lies for which there was never a shred of evidence to support. Even if we give her the benefit of the doubt and say she wasn’t referring to the riot when she said “our objection on Jan. 6,” and what she actually was referring to were the 147 Republican legislators voted to overturn the election based on the “big lie,” we are still talking about a lawmaker who is openly regretting that democracy wasn’t upended by way of pure propaganda. Anyway, the fine folks on X aren’t even giving her that much rope. They just think she’s regretting the fact that the Mayo-Milage White-Kanda terrorist attack wasn’t successful.

All I’m saying is if MTG was, indeed, openly regretting that the insurrection wasn’t successful, that “We’ll get there” line could be interpreted as a threat.

Could the Tikki Torch Treason Triad for Trump be plotting another attack in case their MAGA messiah loses again?

SEE ALSO:

Marjorie Taylor Greene Leads GOP Bid To Cut Lloyd Austin’s Salary To $1

‘African-American Muhammad’: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Make Up A Fake Black Trump Supporter?

The post Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Openly Admit She Wishes The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Was Successful? appeared first on NewsOne.

Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Openly Admit She Wishes The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Was Successful? was originally published on newsone.com