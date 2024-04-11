LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In April of 2020, we lost our good friend and brother, Troy Sneed to Covid. Troy Sneed was one of Gospel Music’s greatest, giving us hits like “Hallelujah”, “Work It Out”, My Heart Says Yes”, All is Well”, “Lay It Down”, “Kept By His Grace” and more.

With much anticipation, his family has presented a re-release of one of Troy Sneed’s most beautiful songs, “All Is Well”, which features Troy’s youngest son, Trey Sneed, in a tribute to Troy and to keep his legacy going.

Listen in as Melissa Wade talks with Trey Sneed about the music and how they are keeping his father’s legacy alive.

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week “All Is Well” was originally published on thelightnc.com