Listen Live
Local

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week “All Is Well”

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

In April of 2020, we lost our good friend and brother, Troy Sneed to Covid. Troy Sneed was one of Gospel Music’s greatest, giving us hits like “Hallelujah”“Work It Out”, My Heart Says Yes”, All is Well”, “Lay It Down”, “Kept By His Grace” and more.

With much anticipation, his family has presented a re-release of one of Troy Sneed’s most beautiful songs, “All Is Well”, which features Troy’s youngest son, Trey Sneed, in a tribute to Troy and to keep his legacy going.

Listen in as Melissa Wade talks with Trey Sneed about the music and how they are keeping his father’s legacy alive.

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week “All Is Well”  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
News

DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57

Local

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week “All Is Well”

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy

Party for O.J. Simpson Clothing Line
Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Women's Empowerment 2020 VENDORS
Shop

2024 Women’s Empowerment Vendor List

Women's Empowerment 2016
Local

2024 Women’s Empowerment Seminars

Superstars Of Jazz Fusion Featuring Roy Ayers
Local

Don’t Miss Jazz Flutist Althea Rene At Missy Lane’s This Weekend

Local

#WE2024: Submit Your Questions For Sarah Jakes Roberts!

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close