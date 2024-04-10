Listen Live
Durham Public Schools Will Host Job Fair This Saturday

Published on April 10, 2024

Durham Public Schools invites applicants for the 2024-2025 academic year!

Explore career opportunities at the DPS Job Fair 2024, scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the new Northern High School (4622 N. Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704).

Meet with DPS Human Resources, principals, and department leaders to learn about competitive salaries, benefits, available positions, and online application procedures. Early contracts available for qualified candidates.

Register now by completing the registration form.

