Don’t Miss Jazz Flutist Althea Rene At Missy Lane’s This Weekend

Make plans to check out soul jazz flutist Althea Rene at Durham’s Missy Lane’s Assembly Room this weekend. She’s 11 albums into her career and continues to dazzle audiences with her talent.
She is a co-founder of the non-profit arts organization Colors & Song. Althea René conducts flute masterclasses and workshops with various universities and music-based organizations. With a passion to educate, entertain, and inspire people with music and art, Colors & Song promotes academic excellence and social justice via a wide range of activities. The organization’s focus is to promote goodwill, civic, and social awareness in the community.
Missy Lane’s Assembly Room is Durham’s newest jazz venue. Tickets are on sale now at the Missy Lane’s website. Doors open at 5:30pm on Friday and Saturday. Show starts at 6pm. Karen Clark will be your host.
-
Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds
-
Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit
-
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87
-
Opal Lee, 97, To Finally Get New Home On Land That White Mob Drove Her Family From 85 Years Ago
-
SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]
-
John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts
-
God Help Us! Trump Is Now Selling Bibles For $60 With Lee Greenwood Of “God Bless The U.S.A.” Fame
-
Local Black-Owned Children's Bookstore Forced To Move After Receiving Hate Mail And Death Threats