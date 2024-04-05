Don’t Miss Jazz Flutist Althea Rene At Missy Lane’s This Weekend

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Make plans to check out soul jazz flutist Althea Rene at Durham’s Missy Lane’s Assembly Room this weekend. She’s 11 albums into her career and continues to dazzle audiences with her talent.

She is a co-founder of the non-profit arts organization Colors & Song. Althea René conducts flute masterclasses and workshops with various universities and music-based organizations. With a passion to educate, entertain, and inspire people with music and art, Colors & Song promotes academic excellence and social justice via a wide range of activities. The organization’s focus is to promote goodwill, civic, and social awareness in the community.

Missy Lane’s Assembly Room is Durham’s newest jazz venue. Tickets are on sale now at the Missy Lane’s website. Doors open at 5:30pm on Friday and Saturday. Show starts at 6pm. Karen Clark will be your host.

