LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

“Call His Name” with Kenny Lewis ft. Kim Burrell has been my Pick Hit of the week.

Kenny Lewis is an awesome gospel singer/songwriter who currently serves as the Minister of Music of St. John MB Church (Chicago, IL) for 17 years.

Listen as Melissa talked to Kenny today about this single and new project….

● New single is entitled “Call His Name” ft. Kim Burrell was released on Jan 12th 2024. ● The single is available on all digital platforms. ● Kenny’s new album “The Healing Project” will be available Summer 2024 and features Zacardi Cortez, Kim Burrell, Pastor David Wilford and Paul Porter.

● The album was recorded live in Chicago in June 2023 and Produced by Kenny Lewis and by

AyRon Lewis.

Follow Kenny

● Kenny’s socials FB (@KennyLewisOne Voice) IG (@Kennylewisov) TikTok (@kenny.lewisov

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week: Kenny Lewis & Kim Burrell was originally published on thelightnc.com