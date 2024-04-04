“Call His Name” with Kenny Lewis ft. Kim Burrell has been my Pick Hit of the week.
● New single is entitled “Call His Name” ft. Kim Burrell was released on Jan 12th 2024.
● The single is available on all digital platforms.
● Kenny’s new album “The Healing Project” will be available Summer 2024 and features Zacardi Cortez, Kim Burrell, Pastor David Wilford and Paul Porter.
● The album was recorded live in Chicago in June 2023 and Produced by Kenny Lewis and by
AyRon Lewis.
Follow Kenny
● Kenny’s socials FB (@KennyLewisOne Voice) IG (@Kennylewisov) TikTok (@kenny.lewisov
Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week: Kenny Lewis & Kim Burrell was originally published on thelightnc.com
