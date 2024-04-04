Listen Live
Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week: Kenny Lewis & Kim Burrell

Published on April 4, 2024

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

 

“Call His Name” with Kenny Lewis ft. Kim Burrell has been my Pick Hit of the week. 

Kenny Lewis is an awesome gospel singer/songwriter who currently serves as the Minister of Music of St. John MB Church (Chicago, IL) for 17 years.
Listen as Melissa talked to Kenny today about this single and new project….

● New single is entitled “Call His Name” ft. Kim Burrell was released on Jan 12th 2024.

● The single is available on all digital platforms.

● Kenny’s new album “The Healing Project” will be available Summer 2024 and features Zacardi Cortez, Kim Burrell, Pastor David Wilford and Paul Porter.

● The album was recorded live in Chicago in June 2023 and Produced by Kenny Lewis and by

AyRon Lewis.

Follow Kenny

● Kenny’s socials FB (@KennyLewisOne Voice) IG (@Kennylewisov) TikTok (@kenny.lewisov

