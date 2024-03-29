Trailblazing Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Dies at 87

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar, has died. He was 87.

The legendary actor died Friday morning in Santa Monica, California, his family told AP. The cause of death has not yet been reported. However, he did battle prostate cancer and a respiratory illness in recent years.

As one of the most recognized actors on screen, the impact of Gossett’s talent was known and felt for more than six decades.

Throughout his celebrated career, Gossett blazed trails for many generations of Black actors who came after him.

He most notably won his groundbreaking Academy Award for his role as a Marine drill instructor in the 1982 film “An Officer and a Gentleman.”

He also took home an Emmy for his role in the 1977 ABC miniseries “Roots,” which swept the awards ceremony that year.

“Roots” shined a bright spotlight on iconic Black actors such as LeVar Burton, John Amos, Cicely Tyson and Ben Vereen.

Gossett, a Brooklyn native, was multitalented. He attended New York University on a basketball and drama scholarship. He made his Broadway-debut at age 17 in “Take a Giant Step,” which was selected as one of the 10 best Broadway shows of 1953 by The New York Times.

He was among Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee in receiving critical acclaim for his role in the Broadway production of “A Raisin in the Sun.” The iconic actor was a also a part of film version in 1961, which was his first time in Hollywood.

Over the years, Gossett appeared in many movies including, “The Josephine Baker Story,” which he won a Golden Globe for, “The Story of Satchel Paige,” “Backstairs at the White House, “Roots Revisited,” “Daddy’s Little Girls,” Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married Too?,” “Firewalker,” “Iron Eagle” 1-4, and his last credit came in the role of Ol’ Mister in the 2023 remake of “The Color Purple.” On television, he was seen in “Extant,” “Madam Secretary,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Family Guy” and “ER” and dozens of others. The iconic talent is also the author of the bestselling autobiography “An Actor and a Gentleman,” where he chronicles the challenges and triumphs of his legendary career. Not only has he left a legacy through his work on stage and on screen, but Gossett was also recognized for his humanitarian efforts. He founded the Eracism Foundation in 2006 to help create a world where racism doesn’t exist. His cousin, who announced his passing, remembered Gossett as a man who walked with Nelson Mandela and who also was a great joke teller, a relative who faced and fought racism with dignity and humor.

“Never mind the awards, never mind the glitz and glamor, the Rolls-Royces and the big houses in Malibu. It’s about the humanity of the people that he stood for,” his cousin said.

TV One extends our deepest condolences to the family of Louis Gossett, Jr. and everyone who has work has impacted over the last 60+ years.

