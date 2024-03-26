Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Revolt Music Conference - Day 2

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

Diddy is no longer associated with Revolt TV, TMZ reports. 

Diddy started the company in 2013, but it is now under new ownership.

RELATED: Sean “Diddy” Combs To Temporarily Step Down as REVOLT Chairman

According to reports from TMZ, sources said Diddy recently sold off all of his shares to an interested buyer for an undisclosed amount. However, the company remains Black-owned.

The new boss wishes to remain anonymous at this time with plans on publicly making a formal introduction within the next few weeks.

RELATED: Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Homes Raided by The Feds

Diddy has been inactive with the network after stepping down as Chairman back in November of 2023.

TMZ reports that Revolt’s current CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham will remain in their current positions and assist the new owner with the transition.

Also, it has been shared that no major changes will happen with staffing or production for Revolt TV employees.

RELATED: Take That, Take That: Hulu Scraps Diddy’s Reality Show Following Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer  was originally published on 92q.com

RELATED TAGS

revolt tv Sean "Diddy" Combs

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Entertainment

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

Press Junket For Bravo's "SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B"
Entertainment

SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]

News

John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts

North Carolina State University
Local

NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall

WEN2022 Highlights
Women's Empowerment Blogs

WE2022: Sherri Shepherd Delivers Keynote Address

Obituaries

RIP Joe Madison: Tributes Pour In After ‘The Black Eagle’ Radio Legend And Activist Dies At 74

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close