Listen Live
Breaking
News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Federal authorities have raided the homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs. Homeland Security searched Combs residences in New York and Los Angeles on Monday (March 25th). No reason has been given to the raid however the music mogul faces multiple mounting lawsuits and accusations of sexual abuse.

Reports suggest that his Miami home is also in the process of being searched.

TMZ has obtained footage of Diddy’s sons, Justin and King Combs, and others in handcuffs.

A rep from Homeland Security released a statement saying “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Diddy was accused by former girlfriend Cassie of rape and abuse. The case was settled in November of 2023, a day after a lawsuit by the singer was filed. Another lawsuit by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones was filed, accusing Diddy of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him. Combs has denied all charges.

We will have more on this as it develops.

 

RELATED: Diddy Releases Statement Amid New Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Gang Raping & Sex Trafficking 17-Year-Old Girl

RELATED: Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy

 

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

RELATED TAGS

Homeland Security Human Trafficking Police Raid Sean "Diddy" Combs

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Press Junket For Bravo's "SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B"
Reality TV

Season Two of “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” Is On The Way [Teaser Trailer]

North Carolina State University
Local

NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall

WEN2022 Highlights
Women's Empowerment Blogs

WE2022: Sherri Shepherd Delivers Keynote Address

Obituaries

RIP Joe Madison: Tributes Pour In After ‘The Black Eagle’ Radio Legend And Activist Dies At 74

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour
Radio One Exclusive

WE2023: NC’s Own Fantasia Shares Her Testimony

Looking up at tall buildings in Charlotte, North Carolina with perfect Carolina blue sky.
Women's Empowerment Blogs

A Chat With North Carolina’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close