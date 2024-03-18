Listen Live
Local

Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy

Published on March 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 2

Source: Simon Chasalow/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency / Simon Chasalow/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency

The Dreamville Music Festival, going down April 6 and 7 at Raleigh’s Dorthea Dix Park, includes headliners like SZA, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, and J Cole.

Visit Raleigh reports that beyond the event itself, the festival significantly impacts the local economy. In 2022, it brought in $6.7 million, benefiting restaurants, bars, retail shops, and hotels. Hotels saw a 92% occupancy rate on average.

Drawing attendees from across the US and 20 countries, the festival attracted about 80,000 music enthusiasts last year.

This year’s edition promises to be another success, showcasing a diverse lineup of performers and bringing together music lovers from around the world.

Read the full story here.

Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
The Gap Band
Obituaries

Gap Band Member Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker Passes Away at 60

Local

Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy

North Carolina State University
Local

NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall

WEN2022 Highlights
Women's Empowerment Blogs

WE2022: Sherri Shepherd Delivers Keynote Address

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour
Radio One Exclusive

WE2023: NC’s Own Fantasia Shares Her Testimony

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour
Radio One Exclusive

WE2023: Erica Campbell Talks Family, Faith, And Career

Looking up at tall buildings in Charlotte, North Carolina with perfect Carolina blue sky.
Women's Empowerment Blogs

A Chat With North Carolina’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses

Joe
Entertainment News

Looks Like R&B Crooner Joe Is Dating A Former TV Personality

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close