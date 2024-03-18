A Charlotte-based entrepreneur and third-generation HBCU graduate, Marcia Cox, has embarked on a philanthropic endeavor to support Saint Augustine’s University amidst its financial hurdles.
Cox, 23, founded Kaldi’s Coffee House and Roastery in January 2024, where she crafts her pastries, tea, and coffee, sourcing beans from Ethiopia and roasting them herself.
Upon learning of Saint Augustine’s challenges, Cox introduced “1867,” a medium roast honoring the university, with a portion of its sales dedicated to the Falcon Pride Initiative.
With a commitment to give back, Cox, an alumna of North Carolina A&T State University, aims to inspire fellow HBCU graduates to contribute to their alma maters.
HBCU Graduate Donates Coffee Sales to St. Augustine’s was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Gap Band Member Anthony "Baby Gap" Walker Passes Away at 60
-
Sinbad Makes First Public Appearance Since 2020 Stroke: “Miracles Can Happen”
-
NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall
-
FIX IT, ZUCK! Meta App Outages (Including Facebook & IG) Affect Thousands, X Users React
-
Win Tickets To "Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston" in Durham!
-
Looks Like R&B Crooner Joe Is Dating A Former TV Personality
-
Radio One Raleigh's Women's Empowerment Expo Returns April 13!
-
Janice Burgess, Creator of The Backyardigans, Dies at 72