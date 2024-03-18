Listen Live
Local

HBCU Graduate Donates Coffee Sales to St. Augustine’s

Published on March 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sunny Blu Coffeehouse

Source: Sunny Blu Coffeehouse

A Charlotte-based entrepreneur and third-generation HBCU graduate, Marcia Cox, has embarked on a philanthropic endeavor to support Saint Augustine’s University amidst its financial hurdles.

Cox, 23, founded Kaldi’s Coffee House and Roastery in January 2024, where she crafts her pastries, tea, and coffee, sourcing beans from Ethiopia and roasting them herself.

Upon learning of Saint Augustine’s challenges, Cox introduced “1867,” a medium roast honoring the university, with a portion of its sales dedicated to the Falcon Pride Initiative.

With a commitment to give back, Cox, an alumna of North Carolina A&T State University, aims to inspire fellow HBCU graduates to contribute to their alma maters.

Read the full story here.

HBCU Graduate Donates Coffee Sales to St. Augustine’s  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
The Gap Band
Obituaries

Gap Band Member Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker Passes Away at 60

Local

HBCU Graduate Donates Coffee Sales to St. Augustine’s

North Carolina State University
Local

NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall

WEN2022 Highlights
Women's Empowerment Blogs

WE2022: Sherri Shepherd Delivers Keynote Address

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour
Radio One Exclusive

WE2023: NC’s Own Fantasia Shares Her Testimony

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour
Radio One Exclusive

WE2023: Erica Campbell Talks Family, Faith, And Career

Looking up at tall buildings in Charlotte, North Carolina with perfect Carolina blue sky.
Women's Empowerment Blogs

A Chat With North Carolina’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses

Joe
Entertainment News

Looks Like R&B Crooner Joe Is Dating A Former TV Personality

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close