Watch: Ginuwine Talks About Being A Legend On Upcoming ‘Uncensored’ Episode

This Sunday (Mar. 18), TV One’s “UNCENSORED” returns with an episode featuring legendary artist, Ginuwine. Read more about the upcoming episode and watch a clip ahead of its release inside.

Ginuwine gets uncensored as he details creating his platinum selling albums, working through grief at the height of his career, and going viral in the age of social media. The 53 year old artist is best known for his hit records like “Differences,” “In Those Jeans,” and “Pony.”

In the clip, Ginuwine shares what it means to reach legendary status and how it feels to be successful in the music business.

“It’s a great thing to be looked at as a legend,” Ginuwine shared. “Time flies by so quickly that you do realize you had so many number one hits, so many albums, so many places that you’ve been that people only dream of going to and dream of seeing.”

He shares his immense gratitude for his success over the years.

“I’m always appreciative and am blessed to be able to be sitting here right now and telling the story,” Ginuwine expresses in the video.

Ginuwine goes on to thank his fans, who he credits for making it this far.

“Without the people, there is no you,” he adds.

“UNCENSORED” explores the lives of some of today’s most notable personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. The season debut episode highlights veteran actress, producer, director, and television host, Vivica A. Fox. With an extensive body of work that encompasses television, stage, and film credits, Fox is also an actress, philanthropist and businesswoman. Upcoming new episodes of UNSUNG include: “UNCENSORED” is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick, Jay Allen, and Nikki Byles (Executive Producers), and Rachel Valley (Producer) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Austyn Biggers is the SVP of Programming and Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production.

The upcoming episode of TV One’s “UNCENSORED,” featuring Ginuwine airs Sunday at 10/9pm C on TV One.

Watch the clip ahead of its release below:

