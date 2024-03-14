The Town Of Carrboro Needs Your Thoughts!

A public input session is set for this April for people doing business or wanting to do business with the Town of Carrboro. All are invited to provide input on their experiences with the Town of Carrboro.
The input session is scheduled as follows via Zoom:
- Wednesday, April 10 – from 6 to 7 p.m. Join this zoom meeting at
https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqf-2srDoqGtFG4iSRIpzKLkQA_aSpUBaY ;
The public input session is a part of the engagement process to be incorporated in a Disparity Study of the Town’s contracting and procurement practices. The Town of Carrboro is working with Griffin & Strong P.C., a nationally recognized law and public policy consulting firm, to conduct the study.
The study aims to provide insights into the Town’s utilization of minority-owned and women-owned businesses compared to its availability to identify any potential disparities. The study’s findings will inform the Town’s decision-making process and enable it to develop policies and strategies to promote equitable access to contracting opportunities.
The Disparity Study is a critical step forward in advancing the Town’s racial equity goals.
For more information, contact carrborostudy@gspclaw.com or visit carrborodisparitystudy.com
