Listen Live
Local

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree to Close 1,000 stores

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Family Dollar

Source: Family Dollar / Family Dollar

Unfortunately, we may be seeing fewer Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in the area very shortly.

Facing the impact of inflation on consumers’ purchasing power and the profitability of low-cost retailers, Family Dollar, the discount chain primarily serving low-income urban customers, has announced plans to close approximately 1,000 stores.

The closures will include 600 locations in the first half of 2024 and an additional 370 stores as leases expire in the coming years.

Dollar Tree, the parent company of Family Dollar, will also close 30 stores as their leases expire.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

Read the full story here. 

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree to Close 1,000 stores  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
The Gap Band
Obituaries

Gap Band Member Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker Passes Away at 60

Local

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree to Close 1,000 stores

North Carolina State University
Local

NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall

Joe
Entertainment News

Looks Like R&B Crooner Joe Is Dating A Former TV Personality

News

Expelled Scammer Congressman George Santos Announces Reelection Bid

WEN2022 Highlights
Women's Empowerment Blogs

WE2022: Sherri Shepherd Delivers Keynote Address

Looking up at tall buildings in Charlotte, North Carolina with perfect Carolina blue sky.
Women's Empowerment Blogs

A Chat With North Carolina’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour
Radio One Exclusive

WE2023: NC’s Own Fantasia Shares Her Testimony

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close