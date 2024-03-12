Listen Live
Gap Band Member Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker Passes Away at 60

Published on March 12, 2024

The Gap Band

TMZ exclusively reports that Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker, a member of R&B/funk group The Gap Band, has passed away at the age of 60.

The musician and dancer died in an Ohio hospital on March 4 of complications from a recent neck surgery, according to his brother, Dr. Eric Walker.  A memorial service will take place later this week in his hometown of Chicago.

Walker joined The Gap Band in 1979, over a decade after the band’s formation. Despite his late arrival, Walker served as a core member of the group for 23 years as a dancer, choreographer and songwriter.

In 1985, Walker teamed up with lead singer Charlie Wilson and bandmate Billy Young to produce the album “Billy & Baby Gap.” The album, the first to be released as part of a band member collab, spawned the #3 hit, “Rock The Nation.”

As a musician, Walker also collaborated with Rick James, George Clinton, and Snoop Dogg (performing drums on his hit, “Snoop’s Upside Ya Head,” which samples The Gap Band’s “I Don’t Believe You Want to Get Up and Dance (Oops)”). He also formed a well-known breakdancing group, “Tidal Wave,” in the 1970s. He would go on to choreograph for Disney and taught at John Travolta’s dance studio in the 1980s.

Prior to his passing, Walker was performing as a member of GapX, a group consisting of former Gap Band members.

