Erica Campbell And Jekalyn Carr Talk About One Hallelujah Tour

Published on March 12, 2024

Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Jekalyn Carr

Source: courtesy of Jekalyn Carr / courtesy of Jekalyn Carr

 

The One Hallelujah Tour is coming to Raleigh on Wednesday March 13th to the Martin Marietta Center.  This is the 1st leg of the tour… listen as Erica and Jekalyn talk with Melissa Wade about the awesome show.

Erica Campbell – One Hallelujah Tour

https://soundcloud.com/melissa-531376163/erica-campbell-interview-for-one-hallelujah?si=a0dfb4cd980749efa357c131ddb7f97f&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

 

 

Jekalyn Carr – One Hallelujah Tour

https://soundcloud.com/melissa-531376163/jekalyn-carr-talks-with-melissa-about-one-hallelujah-tour?si=a0dfb4cd980749efa357c131ddb7f97f&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Erica Campbell And Jekalyn Carr Talk About One Hallelujah Tour  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Black Business Pages RAL

