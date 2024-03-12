The One Hallelujah Tour is coming to Raleigh on Wednesday March 13th to the Martin Marietta Center. This is the 1st leg of the tour… listen as Erica and Jekalyn talk with Melissa Wade about the awesome show.
Erica Campbell – One Hallelujah Tour
https://soundcloud.com/melissa-531376163/erica-campbell-interview-for-one-hallelujah?si=a0dfb4cd980749efa357c131ddb7f97f&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
Jekalyn Carr – One Hallelujah Tour
https://soundcloud.com/melissa-531376163/jekalyn-carr-talks-with-melissa-about-one-hallelujah-tour?si=a0dfb4cd980749efa357c131ddb7f97f&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
Erica Campbell And Jekalyn Carr Talk About One Hallelujah Tour was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Congratulations! Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins
-
Local Postal Worker Gets Probation After 'Price Is Right' Appearance
-
Sinbad Makes First Public Appearance Since 2020 Stroke: “Miracles Can Happen”
-
A King Can Rest: Jam Master Jay Killers Have Finally Been Convicted After 22 Years
-
Rocky Mount Giving Away Free Tree Seedlings
-
Looks Like R&B Crooner Joe Is Dating A Former TV Personality
-
FIX IT, ZUCK! Meta App Outages (Including Facebook & IG) Affect Thousands, X Users React
-
NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall