The One Hallelujah Tour is coming to Raleigh on Wednesday March 13th to the Martin Marietta Center. This is the 1st leg of the tour… listen as Erica and Jekalyn talk with Melissa Wade about the awesome show.

Erica Campbell – One Hallelujah Tour

https://soundcloud.com/melissa-531376163/erica-campbell-interview-for-one-hallelujah?si=a0dfb4cd980749efa357c131ddb7f97f&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Jekalyn Carr – One Hallelujah Tour

https://soundcloud.com/melissa-531376163/jekalyn-carr-talks-with-melissa-about-one-hallelujah-tour?si=a0dfb4cd980749efa357c131ddb7f97f&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Erica Campbell And Jekalyn Carr Talk About One Hallelujah Tour was originally published on thelightnc.com