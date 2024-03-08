Happy International Women’s Day: Vibe Out to The Official “She Is” Awards Playlist

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Happy International Women’s Day to all the incredible women of DFW! Today, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women everywhere. From breaking barriers to inspiring change, your contributions to our community are immeasurable and invaluable. As we honor this day, let’s continue to uplift and empower each other, making strides towards a more inclusive and equitable world for all.

To mark this special occasion, we invite you to tune in to a special playlist inspired by the phenomenal ladies of Radio One Dallas. From timeless classics to empowering anthems, this curated selection embodies the spirit and essence of sisterhood. So whether you’re relaxing at home, powering through your day, or dancing with friends, let the music be your soundtrack to the She Is Awards on March 17th.

Let’s embrace the beauty of diversity and unity as we recognize the remarkable achievements of women today and every day. Together, we can create a brighter, more inclusive future for generations to come.

