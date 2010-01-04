Dad Accused Of Putting Daughter In Dryer, Turning It On

A Cleveland father is behind bars accused of putting his child in a clothes dryer and turning it on.

Steve McClairn, 36, faces charges of endangering children, kidnapping and domestic violence.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said McClairn put his frail 7-year-old daughter in the dryer Dec. 13 because she disobeyed him. The Shaker Heights girl had been visiting her father.

While at his residence in Cleveland, prosecutors said, the girl was playing a card game with her father. He asked her a question and he did not like the answer. He then picked her up and put her in the dryer as punishment, prosecutors said. She was screaming and crying when he put her into the dryer, they said.

The dryer was on and she tumbled around for a short period of time, officials said. She did not need to be hospitalized.

The girl is 3 feet 11 inches and 36 pounds due to a medical condition, prosecutors said.

A school counselor reported the incident to Department of Children and Family Services who then contacted Cleveland police.

McClairn is in jail on $100,000 bond.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: