Ma$e Warns Men About Women Partners with Male Trainers

Rapper Ma$e recently shared his views on relationships, cautioning men to be cautious if their partner has a male trainer. His comments came in response to former NFL star Tom Brady’s revelation that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen had an affair with her jiu-jitsu trainer.

“Whenever you break up with somebody it’s like a death, you go through the grieving process, you get angry, all of those things. That’s just what they say. But to say that he’s finally realized she was cheating: did he not know before? Lemme tell you fellas something: if the girl got a trainer, number one, she coulda got a female trainer. The fact that she got a male trainer is already kinda like a red flag,” said Ma$e.

Ma$e expressed skepticism about Brady’s recent realization, questioning whether he was unaware of the situation before. He emphasized that having a male trainer could raise suspicions, suggesting that opting for a female trainer would be less concerning.

Furthermore, Ma$e pointed out specific attire choices, such as tight Nike pants and shirts with the trainer’s company logo, as potential indicators of inappropriate behavior. He humorously suggested that the trainer’s instructions during workouts could have suggestive connotations, contributing to a sense of familiarity between him and the client.

In Ma$e’s opinion, the trainer’s actions might be perceived as a strategic move to undermine Brady, implying a premeditated scheme.

