Barbie the Movie in Concert Coming to Raleigh July 5th

Get ready for an unforgettable experience with Live Nation and Mattel, Inc.’s Barbie The Movie: In Concert .

This live-to-film concert will bring Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie to life with a captivating live performance by The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, led by Orchestrator and Executive Producer Macy Schmidt. The all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra will tour 37 cities across North America. The tour kicks off on July 2nd, allowing fans to immerse themselves in Barbie Land this summer.

The tour, featuring exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities, will hit the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on July 5th.

Citi cardmembers can secure presale tickets from March 5, 2024, at 10 am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete details, visit www.citientertainment.com. Additional presales will be available leading up to the general on-sale starting Friday, March 8, at 10 am local time via ticketmaster.com.

Conducted by Macy Schmidt, a Tony Award-winning producer and the first woman of color orchestrator in Broadway history, The Barbie Land Sinfonietta promises a truly unique and immersive musical experience.

