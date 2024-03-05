Newest Library Set To Open In Wayne County

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Wayne County Public Library is excited to announce the opening of the newest library branch to serve northern Wayne County. The Northern Wayne Library in Fremont will replace the branches in Fremont and Pikeville, and the grand opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 11 a.m. at 609 S. Wilson St. in Fremont.

Our Library staff members are working to make this transition as seamless as possible, but a few changes to service will take place during this process.

For patrons who have placed a hold for an item at the Pikeville branch, the last day to pick up holds in Pikeville will be March 7. After this date, you can retrieve your items at the Goldsboro library during the transition period.

Additionally, to accommodate this transition, items due between March 11 and April 1 will not accrue fines.

While the book drop at Pikeville will remain open until March 28, patrons can return items to any other Wayne County Public Library location.

The Pikeville branch will close on March 11, and the new Northern Wayne Library will hold a soft opening on April 1. We welcome residents to explore the various services available at any of our other library locations during this transition.

The Wayne County Public Library remains committed to serving the community and enhancing your library experience. We understand that these changes may cause disruptions, and we are working diligently to reduce the impacts of this transition as we move into a new facility to offer a better experience for years to come. We look forward to serving residents in our new location soon and hope you will make plans to join us for the grand opening on Wednesday, April 10, at 11 a.m.

