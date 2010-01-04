“Deacon” of Johnston Co. auto sales dies

Bobby Kenneth “Deacon” Jones, a longtime resident of Princeton known throughout Johnston County as the man behind Deacon Jones Automotive Group and the “Speakin’ Deacon” catchphrase, has died in an Orlando hospital according to the Casey Funeral Home in Princeton.

He passed away at the age of 69, after reportedly suffering a heart attack last week.

Jones owned 12 dealerships in Fayetteville, Smithfield, Selma, Goldsboro, and Kinston in addition to Princeton.

Throughout his life, he was very active in the community. He served on the Johnston County Board of Education for 20 years.

A scholarship was even created in his name.

There is already a “RIP – Deacon Jones” Facebook group with more than 120 members.

