Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Breakfast On Leap Day.
This week, Wendy’s launched its new Cinnabon Pull-Apart to its menu and they are giving you a chance to receive a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart during breakfast hours on Leap Day – Feb. 29th.
There is no purchase required—and you don’t even have to redeem the offer through the Wendy’s app.
The offer is valid once per in-store transaction or per one vehicle at the drive-thru.
source: allrecipes.com
Melissa’s Grub Plug “Free Breakfast” was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Hydeia Broadbent, World-Renowned HIV/AIDS Activist, Dies at 39
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Switcheroo Boo Rachel Dolezal AKA Nkechi Diallo In Hot Water After OnlyFans Page News Goes Public
-
Wendy Williams’ Family Gives Detailed Account Of Her “Heartbreaking” Downward Spiral
-
Luther Vandross Mistakenly Featured In Madonna's AIDS Tribute During Concert
-
Worst. Flight. Ever. : Delta Flight Forced To Turn Around After Maggots Fell From Overhead Bin
-
UNC Student Killed In Chapel Hill Car Crash
-
Raleigh Lawyer Charged with Felony Secret Peeping