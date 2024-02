Don’t Miss Apex Restaurant Week

The 2nd Annual Apex NC Restaurant Week will be held February 26 through March 3, 2024. Join us for a week-long celebration highlighting the amazing culinary options available in “The Peak of Good Living”.

During Apex Restaurant Week, guests are offered fixed-priced menus for either lunch or dinner. This is a great opportunity for guests to try wonderful cuisine, a variety of dining options, and experience the wonderful restaurants Apex has to offer.

For questions, please contact Small Business Manager, Colleen Merays at (919) 249-1138 or colleen.merays@apexnc.org.

2024 Participating Restaurants:

*Click on the restaurants below to view their menu

Offering a special $15 lunch menu are: Abbey Road Tavern Apex Anna’s Pizzeria – Apex BAAN THAI Restaurant in APEX Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery The Dugout Tavern & Grill kwenchjuicecafeapex “Lunch ALL Day” Mamma Mia Italian Bistro Mustang Charlie’s Diner “Lunch ALL Day” The Peak on Salem Scratch Kitchen and Taproom Apex TapStation Tandoori Trail Vegan Community Kitchen Yagg sii tenn Authentic African Cuisine