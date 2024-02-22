Listen Live
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report ‘SOS’ Message Instead of Signal Bars

Published on February 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS  — People who use AT&T for their cell service are having trouble with their phones today. Instead of seeing the usual bars that show how good their signal is, some people are seeing an “SOS” message instead. This issue is affecting AT&T users nationwide.

 

A website called Downdetector, which keeps an eye on phone and internet problems, shows that many people in places like Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston are having trouble getting connected or are losing their service altogether.

 

T-Mobile and Verizon say they are also dealing with outages.

 

