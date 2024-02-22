LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

INDIANAPOLIS — People who use AT&T for their cell service are having trouble with their phones today. Instead of seeing the usual bars that show how good their signal is, some people are seeing an “SOS” message instead. This issue is affecting AT&T users nationwide.

A website called Downdetector, which keeps an eye on phone and internet problems, shows that many people in places like Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston are having trouble getting connected or are losing their service altogether.

T-Mobile and Verizon say they are also dealing with outages.

Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report ‘SOS’ Message Instead of Signal Bars was originally published on wibc.com