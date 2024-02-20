Need An Absentee Ballot?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Welcome to the North Carolina Absentee Portal. There are several options within the portal. Not all options are available to every voter. The following are descriptions of the different options and eligibility.

Option 1 – Request an Absentee Ballot. All registered North Carolina Voters may use this option to request an absentee by mail ballot. Your request is sent to your county board of elections office and when ballots are available for the election, they will mail your ballot to the address you have provided. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5:00 PM the Tuesday before Election Day. Visually impaired voters who would like to request an accessible ballot will also use Option 1 to submit their request.

Option 2 – Access Military/Overseas Voter Services. If you are active military, the spouse or dependent of an active military service member or you are a US citizen outside the United States, you may use this option to request your absentee ballot. The deadline for a military/overseas voter to request an absentee ballot is 5:00 PM the day before Election Day.

Option 3 – Accessible Ballot. If you are a visually impaired voter who has requested an accessible ballot and have been informed that your ballot is available, select this option to access your ballot. If you would like to learn more about how this option works before you access your ballot, you may click here to practice with a demo ballot. The deadline to complete and return your absentee by mail ballot in the portal is 7:30 PM on Election Day.

If you are blind or visually impaired and need assistance with the absentee portal, contact Matt Stone, ADA Coordinator, at ADACoordinator@ncsbe.gov, (919) 805-1302, 6400 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-6400.

Option 4 – Sample Ballot. Any voter may use this option to view the contests and candidates specific to their eligible ballot. You may also mark and download a sample ballot. This is only a sample and is not your official ballot.

