From his stand-up specials, to shows like Black-ish and Average Joe, to films like the recent remake of The Color Purple, Deon Cole is someone that seems to have no issues with keeping up with the pace of Hollywood. The comedian/actor gave our homegirl RoyalTea a call to chat about the ever-changing climate of comedy, from increasingly sensitive audiences to the recent drama in the industry. He also chats about what inspired his latest outing, the “My New Normal” tour, which hits the Raleigh Improv this weekend.
Tickets for his shows on Friday, February 16 and Sunday, February 18 are currently on sale at improv.com/raleigh!
Deon Cole Discusses The “My New Normal” Tour & The Current Climate of Comedy was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Switcheroo Boo Rachel Dolezal AKA Nkechi Diallo In Hot Water After OnlyFans Page News Goes Public
-
From The “A” To The World: Reactions to Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas
-
NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall
-
BHM2024: Abbie's Cigars Brings Quality Cigars & Culture To The Triangle
-
Usher Strips Down As Spokesmodel For Kim K.’s SKIMS Men…And Social Media Approves
-
Beyoncé’s Ready To Take Our Coins Again With Her New Hair Care Line, Cécred
-
Carl Weathers, "Rocky," "Predator" Star, Dead at 76