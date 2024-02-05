Detroit-bred gospel group The Clark Sisters are often hailed as “legendary,” and for good reason! The 66th Grammy award weekend just added another accolade to the list.
During the Recording Academy’s 2024 Special Merit Awards Ceremony and annual Grammys reception, which took place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 3 (one day before the 2024 Grammys), the sister group was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award!
The special award recognizes “creators and industry professionals whose impact resonates with generations worldwide,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy.
All five of the original Clark Sisters were mentioned as honorees, including Denise, who left the group in 1986, according to Detroit News. Other 2024 Lifetime Achievement honorees include Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, and more.
Last night, during the Grammy Award ceremony, Faith City Music released a tribute performance (featuring Tim Bowman Jr. and Kim Burrell) to The Clark Sisters.
The Clark Sisters Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy was originally published on getuperica.com
