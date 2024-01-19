Raleigh Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Announces “Greater Impact Scholarship”

A local alumnae chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has announced a scholarship program for young ladies entering college in the fall.
SGRho’s Beta Lambda Sigma Chapter, as well as the Beta Lambda Sigma Charitable Foundation (BLSCF) are now accepting applications for its “Greater Impact Scholarship” for 2024.
The scholarship is open to young ladies who are HS seniors in any Wake County school and planning to attend a 4-year college/university or community college in Fall 2024.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, March 31.
“We are excited to offer this scholarship to help three young ladies in our community who will be pursuing higher education,” said BLSCF Chair Dr. Melissa Rasberry. “Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority has a legacy of scholarship and we are delighted to extend that legacy to high school students.”
“As a sorority founded by seven teachers, we are delighted that we are able to help young women in our local community fulfill their dream of attending college,” said Tramaine Darby, president of the Beta Lambda Sigma chapter. “College is an amazing opportunity for any young woman and we are happy to be a part of that chapter in her life.”
You can apply for the scholarship at http://bit.ly/BLSGreater2024, and questions can be sent to scholarship@raleighsgrho.org.
