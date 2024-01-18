Update Your Morrisville Business With Upfit Grant

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Town of Morrisville, in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration (U.S. SBA), is offering storefront upfit grants between $2,500 and $5,000 for qualifying Morrisville small businesses while the $20,000 in grant funds are available.

These storefront upfit grants are being made available for business owners looking to update their exterior signage or maintain other physical elements of their storefront (i.e. awnings, landscaping, paint, etc.) on a 1:1 cost-matching basis up to $5,000.

For a complete guide on this grant program and additional information on the application’s requirements, review the upfit grant program’s guide here.

The deadline to apply for the shopfront upfit grant program is February 9, 2024.

The Town recognizes that, for many small businesses, the commercial storefront is the first point of contact for a customer and may include signage, landscaping, awnings, and other physical elements that help a business market itself.

Several Morrisville businesses opened within the past year or two and need to update their exterior signage or maintain other physical elements. However, as a small business that can be a cost that is unattainable. The signage challenge then may result in businesses resorting to signage placement that may not follow the Town’s Sign Ordinance as outlined in the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). In addition to signage, businesses may have landscaped areas they are responsible for maintaining that contribute to the appearance of their entrance.

These funds are available to help qualifying small businesses upgrade the public-facing entrances of their businesses to follow the Morrisville UDO and support their need for marketing assistance. More Details Here

