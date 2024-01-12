LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver announced their latest collaboration. The singer posted a beautiful montage to announce that the couple are expecting their first child together. Read more and watch the visualizer inside.

Their new collab features their first baby. Kali Uchis announced she and Don Toliver are expecting their first child in a new visualizer for “Tu Corazón Es Mío/Diosa” from her upcoming album Orquídeas.

The musical pair shared the news on social media Thursday (Jan. 11). Toliver and Uchis began dating back in 2020 and have become frequent musical collaborators with one another, including Don’s “Drugs N hella Melodies” and Kali’s “Fantasy.”

The soon-to-be parents posted a sweet video that chronicled their baby’s journey in the womb and also featured special footage of them both as children. It’s such a beautiful gesture to celebrate their bundle of joy and their love for one another.

Kali captioned the video with a beautiful message to their newborn, “Starting our family don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

The R&B singer is also set to drop her album Orquídeas tomorrow. It seems to be a great year for the R&B girlies with Halle Bailey and DDG sharing their son Halo with the world just a few days before.

Who’s excited for some more R&B babies? Comment your thoughts below.

Check out their post below:

Parents-To-Be: Kali Uchis & Don Toliver Announce Their Latest Collab In New Visualizer was originally published on globalgrind.com