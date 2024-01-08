Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz To Drop A ‘Giant’ Art Collection At The Brooklyn Museum

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are bringing their massive cultural art collection to the public for everyone to see. The musical duo announced their unique capsule, “Giants,” with the Brooklyn Museum on January 5.

Alicia and Swizz are known outside of the music world for their love of art. Swizz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, has been collecting since he was a teenager. According to The New York Times, Swizz estimated that there were about 400 pieces in his Dean Collection five years ago. Today, he and his wife Alicia own thousands, with a particular focus on Black art.

Their focus is on purpose. The hit producer and Grammy-award-winning singer soon realized “there wasn’t enough of us collecting us.”

Alicia said during an interview with ART News, “We’re young artists of color, and we really have a focus on collecting young artists of color. That’s how it goes. It’s how to lift people up.”

Alicia continued, “It’s how to continue the legacy. It’s part of how to get other young artists into it—how to bring attention to it, to make others see how important and powerful art is.”

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz invite the public in to view their unique collection.

For years, celebrity guests, family members, and friends have enjoyed the couples’ art at various gatherings and intimate soirees. But their full collection has never been viewed altogether. This is until now, with the help of the Brooklyn Museum.

After two years of planning, Alicia and Swizz will present more than 100 pieces of Black art, music, and culture. Artists featured include Derrick Adams, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Melaka Molgosi, Mickalene Thomas, and Ebony G. Patterson.

Alicia told the NYT, “We have never seen all these artworks in one room. I think that people are going to be very taken with what they see, by the artists, for the artists, with the people.”

The new “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” is the perfect exhibition for a soft girl afternoon or date night with bae.”Giant” will run from February 10–July 7, 2024.

Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz To Drop A ‘Giant’ Art Collection At The Brooklyn Museum was originally published on hellobeautiful.com