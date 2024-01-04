Need Help Paying Heating Bills?

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills.
Households including a person aged 60 or older or disabled persons receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 – 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1 – March 31 or until funds are exhausted.
Households that meet the following criteria may be eligible:
Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.
Meet an income test.
Have reserves at or below $2,250.(Resources will not be counted for this year’s Season from December 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)
Be responsible for its heating costs.
Eligibility
The following chart describes the Low Income Energy Assistance Eligibility Requirements.
|Eligibility Requirement
|What’s Needed
|How Often
|Identity
|ID, Contact with someone knowledgeable of your situation.
|At application
|Address
|Lease, rental agreement, any other shelter expenses, contact with someone knowledgeable of your situation.
|At application or situation, if moving
|Citizenship/ Alien Status
|Verification of citizenship/alien status via Immigration and Naturalization Service.
|At application
|Social Security Number
|Valid social security card or number.
|At application
|Earned Income: Wages/Self-Employment
|Wage stubs, tax forms contacting employer.
|At application
|Unearned Income: Public Benefits/ Private Retirement Benefits/Trust, etc.
|Documents from provider, award letter.
|At application
|Assets/Resources
|Ownership and tax records – bank and court documents.
|At application
|Heating Expense
|Copy of bills.
|At application
Low-Income Energy Assistance Income Levels Based on 130% of Federal Poverty
How to Apply
Households including a person aged 60 or older or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 – 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1 – March 31, or until funds are exhausted. Contact your local Department of Social Services for the application dates and for additional information on LIEAP.
Contact
For more information, please contact your local Department of Social Services or the NC Division of Social Services.
