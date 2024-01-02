Snoop Dogg Will Serve As 2024 Olympics Commentator

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Snoop Dogg is possibly the hardest-working man in Hip-Hop, as he picks up more side gigs than a jazz musician. The D-O-Double-G will join the NBC broadcast of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, adding to his sports broadcasting experience.

As seen at Olympics.com, Snoop Dogg, 52, will be in Paris as part of the coverage team for the 2024 Summer Olympics as a special correspondent. The announcement was shared during the halftime segment of Sunday Night Football’s contest between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.

Some might recall that Snoop has covered the Olympics after providing hilarious and expert commentary during the 2020 Summer Olympics, which took place in 2021 after a delay due to the pandemic.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release.

Snoop continued,”We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

Snoop Dogg will join NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and offer his takes and observations, no doubt exhibiting his usual Long Beach, Calif. coolness.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 are scheduled for July 26 through August 11, 2024, and will air on NBC and its various cable network holdings.

Check out the video of the Doggfather stepping lively in front of the Eiffel Tower below.

